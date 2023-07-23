Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0679 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $35,946.15 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00236980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

