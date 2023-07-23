Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $34,172.04 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00240793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.