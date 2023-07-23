Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $583.59 billion and approximately $9.58 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,024.40 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.47 or 0.00833921 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00124032 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020533 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,437,275 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
