BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $371.40 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $371.40 million and $457,067.66 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $29,906.59 or 1.00036598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,949.68583587 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $451,998.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

