Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$10.90 Average PT from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.
BIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BIR stock opened at C$7.65 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
