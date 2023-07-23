BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.74.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,358.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and have sold 61,327 shares worth $1,337,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

