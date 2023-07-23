Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 339,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 16,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.