Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 858 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.