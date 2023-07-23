Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 1,904 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:BJAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 21,828 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

