Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 536,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 88,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $22.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

