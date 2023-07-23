Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 148,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.60. 7,529,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

