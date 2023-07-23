Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $143.74. 5,654,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

