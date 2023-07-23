Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 8,739,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,938. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.