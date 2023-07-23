Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 2,380 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,557,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,380,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.