Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

