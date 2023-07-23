Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.18. 3,845,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

