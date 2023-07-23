BCM Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BCM Advisors LLC cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

BRO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,336. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

