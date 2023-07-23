BCM Advisors LLC Purchases 592 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Up 1.7 %

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

PFE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,149,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,248,060. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

