BCM Advisors LLC Invests $922,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 938.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,639,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

