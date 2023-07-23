BCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 12.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $45,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $198.07. 81,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

