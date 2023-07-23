BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:FAUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 255,451 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $345.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.