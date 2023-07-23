BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,942,000 after buying an additional 1,569,084 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,198.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 620,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,953. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

