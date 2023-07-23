BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.36. 209,284 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

