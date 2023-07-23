BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. 30,961,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

