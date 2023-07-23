BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 2,671,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

