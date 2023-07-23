BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

