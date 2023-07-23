BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,720 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners accounts for 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of FPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,476. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $683.65 million, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.