Barclays Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $646.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $559.00 to $646.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $567.55.

Shares of NOW opened at $582.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.42 and a 200 day moving average of $479.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

