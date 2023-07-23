Barclays Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $368.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $336.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.35.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $350.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.85 and its 200-day moving average is $302.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.