Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $87.46 and a 52-week high of $164.60.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.