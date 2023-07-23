Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Reduced by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.96. 1,135,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

