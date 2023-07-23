Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 519,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.