Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $209.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

