Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys 284 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,278,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.95 and a 200-day moving average of $192.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

