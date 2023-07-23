Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.