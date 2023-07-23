AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.
AutoNation Trading Down 12.3 %
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
