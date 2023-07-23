AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

