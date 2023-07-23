Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

