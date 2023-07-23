ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AACG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

