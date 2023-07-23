Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $112.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,977,000 after buying an additional 102,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,252,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

