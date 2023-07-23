Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Stephens

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

NYSE ABG opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

