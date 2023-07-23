Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 704 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.