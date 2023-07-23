Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 462 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.37. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

