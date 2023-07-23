Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 326 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Trading Down 3.9 %

AXP opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.