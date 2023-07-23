Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,187 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

