Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $397.65 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.