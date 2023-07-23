Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $460,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HYG opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $79.32.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
