Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $929.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

