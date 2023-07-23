Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $488,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.42 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

