Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $408,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,265 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

