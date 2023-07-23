Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

